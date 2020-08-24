- Lakers Unveil Jerseys They’ll Wear to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers
Lakers Unveil Jerseys They’ll Wear to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Game 4 vs. Trail Blazers
- Updated: August 24, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers plan on honoring the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, with special jerseys in the NBA playoffs.
The Lakers revealed the jersey on social media, and it includes a special patch to honor the elder Bryant and his daughter after they passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this year.
8/24 pic.twitter.com/FuDTL6OrpE
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 24, 2020
It had been previously reported that the Lakers were planning on wearing these uniforms if they advanced past the first round of the playoffs. On Monday, it was reported that they would wear them in Game 4 of their series against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Lakers will wear these uniforms tonight to honor Kobe and Gigi on Mamba Day 💜
(via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/nTfUazn1Am
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) August 24, 2020
The No. 1-seeded Lakers currently hold a 2-1 series lead over the Trail Blazers.
The elder Bryant is one of the greatest players in Lakers’ history. He was an 18-time All-Star and won five NBA titles with the Lakers.
In his final game during the 2015-16 season, the elder Bryant scored an incredible 60 points against the Utah Jazz.
Lakers forward LeBron James paid tribute to the five-time champion on Sunday, Aug. 23. The day marked what would have been the elder Bryant’s 42nd birthday.
The Lakers will take on the Blazers in Game 4 of their first-round matchup on Monday night.