LeBron James Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on His Birthday With Multiple Social Media Posts

LeBron James took time on social media to honor legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant on what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday on Sunday.

Bryant’s shocking death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 stunned the sports world and hit James especially hard, since it came less than a day after James had passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Soon after James had reached that milestone, Bryant paid tribute to the accomplishment. That gesture and James’ previous displays of respect for Bryant made the news of the legend’s death devastating to James.

Prior to Bryant’s death, James had already been driven to help the Lakers get back into the postseason and attempt to win their first NBA title in a decade.

That push has continued, with the Lakers now holding a 2-1 advantage in their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. James’ performance in a Game 3 win no doubt would have made Bryant proud, with the 35-year-old superstar delivering 38 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

James and the Lakers will continue their push on Monday night in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series.