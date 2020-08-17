- Report: Lakers Plan to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Tremendous Fashion During Playoffs
Report: Lakers Plan to Honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Tremendous Fashion During Playoffs
-
- Updated: August 17, 2020
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will start the 2020 NBA Playoffs by facing the Portland Trail Blazers.
Not only should this be a very exciting postseason all around, but it should also be one that will pay tribute to a man who made past postseasons exciting and triumphant.
The Purple and Gold plan on honoring the memory of the late great Kobe Bryant by wearing special alternate jerseys.
Sources: If Lakers advance past 1st round of playoffs over Portland, they plan to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside. Bryant, daughter Gianna and 7 others died in a helicopter crash in January.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 17, 2020
Bryant played 20 seasons for the Lakers and ended as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history among guards. Along the way, he was the driving force behind seven trips to the NBA Finals and five championships.
By compiling a myriad of highlight dunks and improbable comeback wins in critical playoff games, Bryant made himself into a global icon who seemed to transcend sports. His ironclad determination and will to win and overcome huge obstacles have no doubt served as an inspiration to many who watched him play.
Perhaps the promise of a special, elaborate jersey to honor Bryant’s memory will be a small but extra incentive for the team to eliminate the dangerous Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.