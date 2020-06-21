- Vanessa Bryant Devotes Heartfelt Father’s Day Post to Kobe
Vanessa Bryant Devotes Heartfelt Father’s Day Post to Kobe
- Updated: June 21, 2020
Vanessa Bryant devoted a heartfelt Father’s Day post to her late husband, Kobe, on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers icon, his daughter and seven others tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Sunday marks the first Father’s Day that Vanessa Bryant has had to celebrate since her husband’s death.
Yet, Vanessa Bryant has attempted to remember and address the painful memories of her immediate family on social media.
She has has posted several photos, videos and memories on large occasions in the last few months. In addition, Vanessa Bryant got tattoos to permanently remember her late husband and daughter.
Numerous other people will reflect Kobe Bryants legacy on Sunday as well. The father of four left Lakers fans countless memories on the court during his illustrious 20-year-career.
The former guard captured five championships, two Finals MVPs and much more during his time as a professional basketball player.