Chris Paul throws shade at referee Scott Foster after Game 3 loss to Lakers

Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul showed his distaste with referee Scott Foster after the Suns’ Game 3 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“11 in a row, that’s tough” CP3 on his teams losing 11 straight playoff games officiated by Scott Foster (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/Z6N2MVHgqj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

“Competing, we gotta try to limit their free-throw attempts. They’re shooting a lot of free throws, last game, tonight,” said Paul. “If I was a betting man, 11 games in a row. 11 games in a row. We’ll see what happens. 11 in a row.”

This is not the first time that Paul has expressed his displeasure with Foster’s officiating.

Twice during his time with the Rockets, the 36-year-old talked about the issue with the media. Paul even stated that he had met with the NBA to talk about Foster before.

Chris Paul on his relationship with referee Scott Foster: “I don’t know what else to do – I’ve met with the league with him before. I don’t know what else to do.”

James Harden: “For sure it’s personal, for sure.”

Harden says Foster shouldn’t officiate Rockets games anymore. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 22, 2019

He also got called for a delay of game in last season’s playoffs in the bubble while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

I asked Chris Paul about the officiating – specifically that delay of game call. He named Scott Foster as says he knows he’ll get fined. A passionate response that includes “that shit don’t make no sense…we could have won the game” pic.twitter.com/w2MpKr3Uyr — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 3, 2020

“It’s crazy. This has been going on in the bubble – like the replays,” said Paul. “They show the replays sometimes so that, obviously, it’s an advantage if you get to see the replay and then you challenge.

“So, myself, I dropped down to tie my shoe up to hopefully see if we see the replay. Scott Foster walked over to me and told me, ‘Chris, you ain’t got to do that. I got them sweeping up the floor.’ Ok, cool. So, I start tying my shoe back up, and he still calls delay of game. That s— don’t make no sense. But I don’t know. That’s crazy. He just – I don’t know.