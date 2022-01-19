The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been testing the waters to see what might be available ahead of the NBA trade deadline as the team looks to possibly shake things up.

“The Lakers have explored several trades ahead of the February 10 trade deadline,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus. “Sources indicate they have looked at players like Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and Harrison Barnes, among others. “Los Angeles doesn’t have notable bait, primarily [Talen] Horton-Tucker (who hasn’t had a great season), [Austin] Reaves (a piece the Lakers would rather keep), the contract of Kendrick Nunn (who hasn’t played this season because of a knee injury), a 2027 or a 2028 first-round pick, a few second-rounders and a few minimum contracts like those of Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington [Dwight] Howard and [DeAndre] Jordan.”

Los Angeles has not had an ideal start to the 2021-22 season after revamping the roster this past offseason. The team has also dealt with injuries, including to star forward Anthony Davis who remains sidelined. The Lakers are currently 22-22 this season.

Horton-Tucker has been a name that has continued to come up as a possible trade candidate for the Lakers. The young Los Angeles guard hasn’t quite taken the leap some expected him to in his third season. He is averaging 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Lakers this season.

Nunn, another name that has come up as a possible trade candidate, has yet to make an appearance in his first season with the Lakers. Los Angeles is back in action on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.