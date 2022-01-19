- Report: Lakers shopping Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions
- Updated: January 18, 2022
More than halfway through the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are just 22-22, and they are reportedly looking for help.
The Lakers have apparently been active on the trade market, and their biggest trade chip appears to be third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker.
“Meanwhile, the Lakers are trying to find help, though their option appear limited,” wrote Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “According to people with knowledge of the situation, the team is shopping 21-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker in trade discussions.”
Horton-Tucker is in his second season of getting meaningful playing time. Last season, he was a revelation, mostly due to his strong ability to get to the rim and convert layups.
This season, his game hasn’t progressed like many hoped it would, but he has turned his game up a notch lately.
A big reason why Horton-Tucker is such an important trade asset is his contract. On a team where most players not named LeBron James, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook are on veteran minimum contracts, Horton-Tucker was given an extension last summer worth almost $10 million this season.
The Lakers badly need help in the frontcourt. Other than Davis and newcomer Stanley Johnson, most of their players who are natural forwards or centers are up there in age.