As they have been for much of the 2020-21 season, the Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

L.A.’s starting lineup will therefore include guard Alex Caruso and forward Kyle Kuzma.

Superstar LeBron James will sit out tonight’s contest due to a sore right ankle. It’s the same ankle that he sprained in late March, causing him to miss about six weeks.

In addition, starting point guard Dennis Schroder will miss an extended stretch due to being placed in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The team is now in a prolonged slump at one of the most inopportune times of the season. As a result, it sits in sixth place in the Western Conference while being tied with the seventh-place Portland Trail Blazers.