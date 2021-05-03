The Los Angeles Lakers will be without superstar LeBron James for Monday’s game versus the Denver Nuggets.

It is also quite possible that James misses the following game versus the Los Angeles Clippers as well.

Lakers star LeBron James will miss tonight’s back-to-back vs. Denver with sore right ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. His status is uncertain as of now for the next game, Thursday vs. Clippers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2021

James returned to the Lakers lineup recently after an extended absence due to a high ankle sprain. He has not been his normal self since his return and even admitted that he doesn’t think he’ll be totally healthy ever again.

The Lakers are going to need James to be as healthy as possible if they hope to repeat as NBA champions. However, they would surely love for him to get as much time on the court as possible ahead of the playoffs.

Only time will tell if James can get right before the postseason begins. If he can’t, the Lakers’ chances at repeating seem slim at best.