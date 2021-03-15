The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to engage the Houston Rockets in a potential trade for P.J. Tucker.

“The Rockets remain engaged with several teams — including Milwaukee, Miami and the Lakers — but sources say Houston’s desire for a young talented player has set a strong price in any potential deal for the 35-year-old forward,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Tucker, 35, has been sitting out the last few games as the Rockets try to find a different situation for him.

Numerous contenders are interested in the veteran.

The journeyman has career averages 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He’s reliable 3-point shooter and pest on the defensive end.

As for the Rockets, they have been mightily struggling in recent weeks. The team is on an abysmal 16-game losing streak. The Rockets own an 11-26 record.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have a 25-13 record. They are down a few players and could certainly use a boost for their depth.