- Updated: March 15, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to engage the Houston Rockets in a potential trade for P.J. Tucker.
“The Rockets remain engaged with several teams — including Milwaukee, Miami and the Lakers — but sources say Houston’s desire for a young talented player has set a strong price in any potential deal for the 35-year-old forward,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Tucker, 35, has been sitting out the last few games as the Rockets try to find a different situation for him.
Numerous contenders are interested in the veteran.
The journeyman has career averages 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He’s reliable 3-point shooter and pest on the defensive end.
As for the Rockets, they have been mightily struggling in recent weeks. The team is on an abysmal 16-game losing streak. The Rockets own an 11-26 record.
The Lakers, on the other hand, have a 25-13 record. They are down a few players and could certainly use a boost for their depth.