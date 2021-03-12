The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are among the teams that have discussed a potential deal for Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker.

The Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have also reportedly been involved in Tucker trade talks ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

“The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among teams that have discussed possible deals with the Rockets in recent weeks, sources said,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon wrote. “So far, the Rockets’ preference for a young, productive rotation player in trade talks has been a sticking point with teams, which haven’t been willing to part with that kind of an asset for a 35-year-old on an expiring contract, sources said.”

The Lakers could meet the Rockets’ demands by trading promising young guard Talen Horton-Tucker, but it seems that the asking price may be a little high.

This season, Tucker is averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 30.0 minutes per night.

Tucker is a solid role player, but parting ways with an asset like Horton-Tucker would be a serious commitment for the Lakers.

However, it is possible the team views Tucker as the missing piece to another title run and could be willing to overpay in order to bring him in.