- Updated: May 12, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers could potentially be without their two superstars when they take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable for the matchup.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Rockets, per the Lakers’ injury report.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 12, 2021
Before the Lakers’ game on Tuesday, it was reported that James was targeting a return against the Rockets. Beyond that, Davis admitted after Monday’s win over the New York Knicks that he was hurting with a groin injury.
Wednesday night’s game is a crucial one for the Lakers if they want to avoid the play-in tournament.
Los Angeles currently sits at the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 39-30 record. The Dallas Mavericks, who are in sixth place with a 40-29 record, are just a game ahead of the Lakers. The Mavericks are scheduled to play Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers will surely be hoping that both James and Davis are able to play in order to give themselves the best chance to beat the Rockets.