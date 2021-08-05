Report: Lakers receiving additional asset in mega trade headlined by Spencer Dinwiddie and Russell Westbrook

The finishing touches of the multiteam trade that allows the Los Angeles Lakers to get Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards to land Spencer Dinwiddie are slowly materializing.

It appears the Lakers will net an additional second-round pick in the deal from the Wizards via the Chicago Bulls.

Sources: The Wizards are also sending Chicago’s 2023 second-round pick to the Lakers in the five-team mega deal in addition to the 2024 second-rounder & 2028 second-rounder they were already sending. That means Washington is trading five second-rounders along with a 2nd-rd swap. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) August 5, 2021

Prior the 2021 NBA Draft, it was reported that the Lakers obtained Westbrook in a trade with the Wizards.

Originally, the framework of the deal included Westbrook and a couple of future second-round picks getting sent the Lakers way in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, it seems the Wizards found a way to fit Dinwiddie’s signing into the equation as numerous other teams got involved. All in all, the Lakers, Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers all seem to be involved in the massive trade.

It’s nice to see the Lakers pick up some draft assets in addition to their acquisition of Westbrook. While the second-round draft picks aren’t game-changers, they can be used in future transactions to bolster the roster.

The franchise has lost several draft picks and swaps since trading for superstar Anthony Davis in 2019. Yet, it worked out as evidenced by Lakers’ title win in 2020.

The Lakers will look to win their second championship in three years next season.