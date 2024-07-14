Lakers News

Enes Freedom says no one wants to play with LeBron James: ‘He blamed the whole season on Russell Westbrook’

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
4 Min Read
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has his fair share of critics, and there are perhaps none bigger than former NBA center Enes Freedom.

During a recent podcast appearance, Freedom ripped into James. He argued that nobody wants to play with the future Hall of Famer except James’ own son Bronny and said that the 39-year-old isn’t a good teammate. As evidence, he pointed to the way the elder James handled L.A.’s failed partnership with veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

Freedom also had a lot else to say.

“He (the younger James) might be a good dude, but he’s not good enough to play in the NBA,” Freedom said. “The reason he got drafted is because of LeBron. The reason J.J. Redick is the coach is because of LeBron.”

Freedom continued.

“No other player wants to go play with LeBron,” Freedom said. “You had so many other free agents. … No one wanted to go play with him, because they know that it’s all about LeBron. They’re gonna get zero clout. … When the Lakers’ season fails, LeBron tries to find a player to blame, and he blamed the whole season on Russell Westbrook, so he is not a good teammate. Obviously, he runs the media, and he tries to control this narrative, but when you actually know and have a conversation inside of the NBA and its players, nobody wants to play with him.

“… When I see a dictator, I know it – LeBron is literally like the dictator of the NBA. He controls the media. He controls his narrative. If you go against his agenda, you get traded. Everybody knows it.”

Freedom has a track record of digging into the elder James over political topics. The former NBA journeyman most recently played in the league in the 2021-22 season, and he believes he was blackballed from the NBA over his political outspokenness.

This offseason, the Lakers drafted the younger James, a 19-year-old out of the University of Southern California. The move has been met with some controversy, as some believe that the youngster was only drafted because of his father.

But other teams reportedly also considered drafting him, and he did enough during his predraft process to open some eyes. He will look to prove his worth to the Lakers in the coming years after signing a four-year contract with them.

Regarding Westbrook, he spent the 2021-22 season with the Lakers and part of the following season with them before being traded. In his first season with the team, the hope was that he, the elder James and Anthony Davis would form a lethal Big 3, but that wasn’t the outcome, with L.A. instead struggling all season and missing the playoffs.

Westbrook became a major scapegoat for the failed season, and his stint with the team is something that all involved parties would probably like to forget.

But Freedom’s claim that virtually nobody wants to play with the elder James may not be entirely accurate. Just days ago, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green suggested that he’d welcome a chance to team up with the elder James, and one has to imagine that a handful of players around the league would be thrilled to play alongside one of the greatest players in NBA history.

However, Freedom isn’t the first person to make such a claim, so there may be some folks that share his belief.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials
J.J. Redick Mavericks
Sources: Lakers have ‘zeroed’ in on JJ Redick as their next head coach
Editorials

Lakers News

Tarik Black
Report: Ex-Lakers big man who played with Kobe Bryant signs deal to join new team overseas
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura
Report: Rui Hachimura to take part in 2024 Paris Olympics
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James breaks his silence on Lakers’ failed attempt to add ‘impact player’ this offseason
Lakers News
Bronny James Lakers
Report: Bronny James dealing with swelling in knee, will miss Sunday’s game vs. Warriors
Lakers News
Lost your password?