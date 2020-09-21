- Video: Lakers Bench Erupts After Alex Caruso Throws Down Ridiculous Facial
Video: Lakers Bench Erupts After Alex Caruso Throws Down Ridiculous Facial
- Updated: September 21, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.
About midway through the period, L.A. guard Alex Caruso leaked out on the fast break, got the lead pass and threw down a monster slam dunk.
CARUSO TAKING FLIGHT. (via @HoHighlights) pic.twitter.com/6Zl9Cxi1qh
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 21, 2020
Caruso started his pro basketball career for the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers. He was called up to the big league Lakers team late last season after a rash of injuries decimated the roster, and he immediately impressed.
It earned Caruso a consistent spot in the rotation, and he has held onto it by hustling on the defensive end, diving for loose balls and providing the occasional highlight play.
Caruso’s high-energy play instantly made him a cult favorite among Lakers fans.
Since early January, the Texas native has also picked up his 3-point shooting.
At age 26, Caruso is not only young, but he’s also on an inexpensive contract, which will bode well with the franchise moving forward.