The Los Angeles Lakers have opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

About midway through the period, L.A. guard Alex Caruso leaked out on the fast break, got the lead pass and threw down a monster slam dunk.

Caruso started his pro basketball career for the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers. He was called up to the big league Lakers team late last season after a rash of injuries decimated the roster, and he immediately impressed.

It earned Caruso a consistent spot in the rotation, and he has held onto it by hustling on the defensive end, diving for loose balls and providing the occasional highlight play.

Caruso’s high-energy play instantly made him a cult favorite among Lakers fans.

Since early January, the Texas native has also picked up his 3-point shooting.

At age 26, Caruso is not only young, but he’s also on an inexpensive contract, which will bode well with the franchise moving forward.