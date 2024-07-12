Draymond Green says he wants to team up with LeBron James

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was recently asked if there is any player he has yet to play with in the NBA that he would like to team up with, and the 34-year-old responded by naming Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

Green could be running out of time if his goal is to join forces with one of the greatest players in NBA history in James, as the latter is the league’s oldest player and is set to turn 40 years old in December.

Meanwhile, Green, a former Michigan State University standout, is getting up there in age as well, as he will turn 35 years old next March and has 12 years of NBA experience to his name.

James and Green have faced off against each other in the playoffs plenty of times over the years. For a four-year stretch from 2015 through 2018, James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and Green’s Warriors met in the NBA Finals every year.

The Warriors got the better of the Cavaliers in the lion’s share of the meetings between the two teams in the NBA Finals, with Golden State coming out on top in three of the four series. But James and the Cavaliers spoiled the Warriors’ 73-9 regular season in the 2015-16 campaign by stunning the team in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Cleveland didn’t just end the Warriors’ season — the squad did so in historic fashion. Golden State held a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series at one point in time but then proceeded to drop Games 5, 6 and 7 to the Cavaliers.

In Game 7, James put together a memorable performance for the Cavaliers in a battle the team won by just four points. He totaled 27 points on 9-of-24 shooting from the floor to go along with 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks.

Green did all he could to prevent the Warriors from blowing a 3-1 lead in the championship series, as he finished Game 7 with 32 points and six made 3-pointers to go along with 15 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. In the end, it wasn’t enough.