Report: Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield is ‘currently dead’

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers had “reengaged” in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers regarding Buddy Hield.

However, it sounds like those talks, which seemingly also revolved around Russell Westbrook and Myles Turner, are currently “dead.”

Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) July 22, 2022

The Lakers have been linked to Hield and Turner for ages. Of course, they were close to acquiring Hield from the Sacramento Kings last offseason before turning their attention to Westbrook.

Turner reportedly would be “open” to playing for the Lakers. He would certainly be a nice addition to L.A.’s frontcourt.

Of course, this deal seems like it hinges on whether or not Los Angeles includes a second first-round pick. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who has been linked to the Lakers for much of the offseason, would reportedly be a Laker right now if the team gave up a second first-round pick.

Dealing Westbrook and two first-round picks for Hield and Turner wouldn’t be a bad move for L.A. The Lakers would finally be able to move on from the failed Westbrook experiment and get two solid players in return.

Obviously, parting with those picks would be a tough pill to swallow, but the organization needs to take advantage of the little time LeBron James has left in the league.

Hield and Turner also have lots of basketball ahead of them and could be key pieces for the Lakers for multiple seasons.

Although James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis recently pledged to “make it work” this season, things can always change in a flash.