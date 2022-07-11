Though the biggest name that has been connected to the Los Angeles Lakers through rumors so far this offseason is Kyrie Irving, that does not mean that there have not been other players brought up as solid options for L.A.

One such player is big man Myles Turner. At the moment, the Lakers seem to have some interest in both Turner and his Indiana Pacers teammate Buddy Hield.

According to a recent report, Turner would welcome a move to the Lakers.

“Turner, for his part, has been open to a trade out of Indiana going back two years, and he was expecting to be dealt at last season’s deadline instead of [Domantas] Sabonis,” Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported. “A source with knowledge of the situation told Heavy.com, ‘Of course he would be open to a trade to the Lakers.’”

Turner would be a nice addition to the Lakers frontcourt. Last season, the frontcourt was a weakness for the team because Anthony Davis missed many games due to different injuries.

If the Lakers could add Turner and get back a fully healthy Davis, the team’s frontcourt would likely become one of its strengths.

With that in mind, a potential deal still seems far off at the moment. The Lakers seem most interested in trying to acquire Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. If those talks ultimately go nowhere, however, the Lakers could then focus the majority of their attention on making a deal with the Pacers.

The Lakers endured an awful 2021-22 season, and the franchise clearly wants to turn things around in a hurry. It seems there are several potential avenues that it can take in pursuit of achieving that goal.