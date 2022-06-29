Report: Lakers interested in Buddy Hield

Last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers came very close to trading for guard Buddy Hield.

Instead, they opted to trade for Russell Westbrook. As Lakers fans know, that decision seems to be something that many within the organization regret. Westbrook had a lackluster first season with the team, and the Lakers now seem unable to unload him via trade.

With that in mind, the Lakers may be trying to make up for last summer’s decision in one way. According to a recent report, the Lakers remain interested in Hield. Hield, who was traded to the Indiana Pacers from the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 season, could be a gettable asset as the Pacers continue to build for the future.

“As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Lakers have circled back to a familiar target: Buddy Hield,” wrote Matt Moore of the Action Network.

Though the Lakers may not have many tradable players that they’d be willing to part ways with, the team does have access to some future draft picks. The Lakers now have the ability to move multiple future first-round picks. While moving those picks would further mortgage the team’s future to try to win now, getting a player like Hield may be worth that risk.

Last season, Hield averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. If he were to join the Lakers, he’d serve as yet another offensive option alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The bad news is that the Lakers had a dismal 2021-22 season and have limited options to improve their roster. The good news is that the Lakers still have one of the more talented rosters in the league, and just a few changes could make all the difference in the 2022-23 campaign.

As the offseason progresses, it appears that Hield is one name for Lakers fans to keep an eye on.