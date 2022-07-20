Report: Lakers have ‘reengaged’ in talks with Pacers regarding Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles reportedly have reengaged with the Indiana Pacers in trade talks surrounding sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

“There has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and the Indiana Pacers,” said Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Now that would center around a Buddy Hield deal and could be a deal that could include Russell Westbrook if you’re also talking about having Myles Turner in that deal. Or perhaps it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to get Buddy Hield.”

Hield, who the Lakers have been linked to previously, was dealt from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers during the 2021-22 season.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hield would be an elite option to space the floor for the Lakers in the 2022-23 season.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Hield averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

While Hield’s efficiency was down from beyond the arc from the previous season, he still is a career 39.8 percent shooter from deep.

Hield would be a solid fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as he can play off the ball and space the floor for them to operate in the paint.

The Lakers have been looking to improve their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season after missing the playoffs last season. Los Angeles did deal with injuries to both James and Davis, but the team failed to even make the play-in tournament, showing that changes need to be made this offseason.

After losing Malik Monk in free agency, the Lakers could use Hield to help replace some of that scoring production. For his career, Hield averages 15.9 points per game, and he put up 18.2 points per game in 26 games for Indiana following the trade last season.

It’s unknown what the Lakers would need to give up for the Pacers to part ways with Hield, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the team tries to get off Russell Westbrook’s contract in any trade it makes this offseason.