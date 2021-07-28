- Report: Lakers offered Kyle Kuzma to Cavs, Timberwolves and Jazz, but no takers were found
- Updated: July 28, 2021
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are dangling forward Kyle Kuzma as a trade piece.
The Lakers reportedly offered Kuzma to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
Kuzma, 26, has seen his production decline in recent years.
The forward averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season. His numbers in the playoffs were much worse.
The Lakers, who were eliminated in the first round of last season’s playoffs, are eager to refine the roster. The team is aiming to maximize the combined window of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
One of the most promising deals for the Lakers includes netting Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers recently offered Kuzma in a deal to the Indiana Pacers.
The Lakers hold the No. 22 pick in Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft.