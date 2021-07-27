According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers had a recent trade offer turned down by the Indiana Pacers.

“[Kyle] Kuzma and the Lakers’ 22nd pick was also discussed with the Pacers,” wrote Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. “The talks centered around acquiring the 13th overall pick from Indiana and needed salary filler but was turned down, HoopsHype has learned.”

It’s no secret that the Lakers are looking to move on from Kuzma this offseason. It was even reported that he has been offered to virtually every team in the league. However, Los Angeles has had no luck finding him a suitor so far.

In the 2020-21 regular season, Kuzma showed signs of regression. He averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He was even worse in the postseason. He averaged just 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. The Lakes ultimately took a first-round exit.

The proposed trade with Indiana would have been an interesting deal for both teams. Los Angeles will have to continue exploring other possibilities for Kuzma, and the team might have to attach other assets in order to get a deal done.

The Lakers are looking to add a facilitator this offseason to play alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Perhaps the organization could address that need through a trade involving Kuzma.