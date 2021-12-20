Report: Lakers make surprising change to starting lineup ahead of matchup vs. the Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers are making a major change to their starting lineup with several players out due to injury as well as the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Recently signed guard Isaiah Thomas will get the start for the Lakers against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

Isaiah Thomas gets the start tonight: pic.twitter.com/KNhOSc08Si — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 20, 2021

Thomas made his 2021-22 season debut for the Lakers on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The veteran guard made an instant impact, as he scored 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting (2-for-6 from beyond the arc). He also added two rebounds and one assist to his stat line.

The Lakers are shuffling their rotation now that Anthony Davis is out of the lineup with an MCL sprain.

Thomas isn’t the only player that will have a new role on Sunday, as veteran forward Trevor Ariza will be making his season debut for Los Angeles.

It will be interesting to see how Thomas, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook mesh in the starting lineup on Sunday night.

The Lakers and Bulls are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST.