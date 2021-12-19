Report: Trevor Ariza to make season debut on Sunday night for Lakers vs. Bulls

Veteran forward Trevor Ariza will make his season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, according to David Fizdale.

David Fizdale says that Trevor Ariza is active and will be in the Lakers’ rotation tonight, making his season debut. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 19, 2021

The Lakers are down several players to injury as well as the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but they will get a boost with Ariza finally joining the rotation.

The Lakers signed Ariza, who won an NBA title with the Lakers back in the 2008-09 season, this past offseason after he played for the Miami Heat during the 2020-21 campaign.

Ariza became a key player for Miami last season, as he averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. He started 27 of the 30 games that he appeared in for the Heat and shot 41.1 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The veteran forward is a defensive-minded player that certainly will help the Lakers defend Bulls star DeMar DeRozan on Sunday night.

Ariza has been out of the lineup for the Lakers after he underwent surgery on his right ankle prior to the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers haven’t gotten off to the best start this season, going 16-14 through their first 30 games, but Ariza’s debut comes at a perfect time with Anthony Davis facing an extended absence due to a knee injury.

Ariza won’t provide the Lakers with enough offense to replace Davis, but his presence certainly makes the Lakers a deeper team going forward.

The Lakers and Bulls are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PST on Sunday night.