Report: Lakers list 5 players on injury report ahead of Thursday’s matchup vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Thursday’s preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The team will be without five players in the matchup as Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Wayne Ellington will all sit out the game.

Injury report for Thursday at Sac is same as it was Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/WBLIGHpA15 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

It’s not ideal for the Lakers as they are trying to establish chemistry this preseason after revamping the roster in the offseason.

However, the team has to be happy that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all still healthy.

Thursday will be the Lakers’ final tune-up before the 2021-22 regular season.

Los Angeles has yet to win a game this preseason, but the team has also dealt with key injuries to Ariza and Horton-Tucker that will keep them out for the start of the season.

The Lakers are hoping that the rest of the roster can step up to start the regular season as they look to avenge last season’s first-round playoff exit.

The Lakers and Kings will tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Thursday night in Sacramento.