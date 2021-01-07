- Report: Lakers list 3 starters as questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Spurs
Report: Lakers list 3 starters as questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Spurs
-
- Updated: January 7, 2021
The starting lineup for Los Angeles Lakers’ Thursday night game against the San Antonio Spurs remains uncertain, with three players currently listed as questionable for the contest.
The Lakers list Anthony Davis (right adductor strain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain) as all questionable for Thursday's game vs. the Spurs
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 7, 2021
Not having Anthony Davis and LeBron James available for the Spurs matchup would put a severe burden on the Lakers’ chances of winning, with the team in the midst of a four-game winning streak.
James has been dealing with his ankle injury for the past few weeks, but has continued to take the court for the Lakers. The injury for Davis is one that he’s dealt with in the past, dating back to his days with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s ankle trouble began during the Jan. 1 game against the Spurs and has kept him off the court during the Lakers’ two road games against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dependng on the players’ statuses for Thursday night’s game, the Lakers may have to quickly deal with the issue again with a Friday night home game against the Chicago Bulls next on the schedule.