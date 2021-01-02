In the third quarter of Friday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went down with a sprained ankle.

He was forced to miss the rest of the contest, yet he gave an optimistic update on his injury after the game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope postgame, on his ankle: “Ankle is fine. X-rays was negative. Just a little sprain, and hopefully I can go in a couple days." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 2, 2021

Caldwell-Pope was having a strong performance when the mishap occurred, as he hit 4-of-8 shots and 1-of-2 from 3-point range for 11 points in 17 minutes.

Coming into Friday’s game, he was shooting 52.9 percent from downtown.

Without him, the Lakers were still able to defeat the Spurs in a somewhat ugly contest. They shot only 40.6 percent from the field, yet they outhustled San Antonio on its own home court to eke out the victory.

Anthony Davis led the way with 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while LeBron James posted a triple-double.

The Lakers will now head east to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon, so perhaps a full day off will allow Caldwell-Pope to heal enough to take the court on Sunday.