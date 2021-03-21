With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst in indicating that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking at available guards for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

"The Lakers have been involved in some talks for a guard, their big play is if Andre Drummond gets bought out." pic.twitter.com/o4ng05JCvG — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 21, 2021

The Lakers starting backcourt for the year has largely been the duo of Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, with the depth behind them a cause for concern.

LeBron James has also spent some of his time on the court at the guard slot, but he’s out indefinitely after suffering a scary ankle injury on Saturday. Exactly how long he’ll be out is unknown, but the 28-14 Lakers can’t afford to fall off the pace in the highly competitive Western Conference.

One name that has been mentioned is veteran guard Isaiah Thomas, who continues to push forward in an effort to come back from what was feared to be a career-ending injury.

The 32-year-old Thomas saw action in 17 games with the 2017-18 Lakers before then playing for the Denver Nuggets the following year and the Washington Wizards last season.

Entering Sunday night’s road game against the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers are in third place among Western Conference teams and 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz.