As the NBA trade deadline nears, several players have been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, but one of them hasn’t seemingly been on anyone’s radar and isn’t even currently playing in the league.

Point guard Isaiah Thomas may reportedly sign with either the Lakers or Milwaukee Bucks if he returns to the NBA.

Hearing the Lakers and the Bucks are among the teams to watch if/when IT gets another shot in the league. https://t.co/X2wueyfcyq — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 18, 2021

Not too long ago, Thomas was considered an impact player. He averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game in the 2016-17 season for the Boston Celtics and even got some MVP consideration.

The following season, he even suited up for the Lakers following a midseason trade.

But since his high-water mark with Boston, Thomas has been riddled with injuries.

Some feel that the Lakers need a true ball-handling, pass-first point guard to come off the bench. Starting point guard Dennis Schroder has been playing well of late, and although he’s a good passer, he isn’t a pass-first player.

Thomas is 32 years of age, so if he’s healthy and in prime shape, he may have enough left in the tank to help the Lakers win another NBA championship this summer.