The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be a strong destination for big man Marc Gasol.

In an effort to make a more appealing offer to Gasol, the Lakers are considering a trade with the New York Knicks centered around JaVale McGee.

The Lakers, league sources say, have explored trading away JaVale McGee to create more financial flexibility to make a more competitive financial offer to Marc Gasol — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

The Knicks have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Lakers in a JaVale McGee deal, league sources say, as LA explores its various options If talks progress, New York would surely require at least one additional asset from the Lakers to take McGee into salary-cap space — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

McGee, 32, recently exercised his player option for the 2020-21 season.

The journeyman collected 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest last season. The center started in 68 regular games.

The three-time champion would be a nice fit for the young Knicks, who are in the midst of a rebuild. The Knicks haven’t been to the postseason since 2013.

As for the Lakers, they would love to land Gasol. The international standout has career averages of 14.6 points, 7.6 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.

The 35-year-old veteran played a pivotal role in helping the Raptors attain the 2019 title.