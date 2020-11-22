   Report: Lakers exploring trading JaVale McGee to Knicks in order to land Marc Gasol - Lakers Daily
Home / Rumors / Report: Lakers exploring trading JaVale McGee to Knicks in order to land Marc Gasol

Report: Lakers exploring trading JaVale McGee to Knicks in order to land Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol and Dwight Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be a strong destination for big man Marc Gasol.

In an effort to make a more appealing offer to Gasol, the Lakers are considering a trade with the New York Knicks centered around JaVale McGee.

McGee, 32, recently exercised his player option for the 2020-21 season.

The journeyman collected 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest last season. The center started in 68 regular games.

The three-time champion would be a nice fit for the young Knicks, who are in the midst of a rebuild. The Knicks haven’t been to the postseason since 2013.

As for the Lakers, they would love to land Gasol. The international standout has career averages of 14.6 points, 7.6 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.

The 35-year-old veteran played a pivotal role in helping the Raptors attain the 2019 title.