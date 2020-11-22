- Report: Lakers exploring trading JaVale McGee to Knicks in order to land Marc Gasol
- Report: Markieff Morris looking to team up with twin brother on Clippers
- Report: Lakers emerging as ‘serious suitor’ for Marc Gasol
- LeBron James reacts emphatically to Lakers re-signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers on long-term deal
- 5 things Dennis Schroder will immediately bring to the Lakers this season
- Report: Rajon Rondo to sign with Atlanta Hawks on two-year, $15M deal
- Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers via social media
- NBA free agency: New York Knicks going after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Markieff Morris has hilarious reaction to his brother Marcus signing massive deal with Clippers
Report: Lakers exploring trading JaVale McGee to Knicks in order to land Marc Gasol
-
- Updated: November 22, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be a strong destination for big man Marc Gasol.
In an effort to make a more appealing offer to Gasol, the Lakers are considering a trade with the New York Knicks centered around JaVale McGee.
The Lakers, league sources say, have explored trading away JaVale McGee to create more financial flexibility to make a more competitive financial offer to Marc Gasol
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020
The Knicks have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Lakers in a JaVale McGee deal, league sources say, as LA explores its various options
If talks progress, New York would surely require at least one additional asset from the Lakers to take McGee into salary-cap space
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020
McGee, 32, recently exercised his player option for the 2020-21 season.
The journeyman collected 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest last season. The center started in 68 regular games.
The three-time champion would be a nice fit for the young Knicks, who are in the midst of a rebuild. The Knicks haven’t been to the postseason since 2013.
As for the Lakers, they would love to land Gasol. The international standout has career averages of 14.6 points, 7.6 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.
The 35-year-old veteran played a pivotal role in helping the Raptors attain the 2019 title.