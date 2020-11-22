- Report: Lakers emerging as ‘serious suitor’ for Marc Gasol
Report: Lakers emerging as ‘serious suitor’ for Marc Gasol
- Updated: November 22, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as strong suitor for star free agent Marc Gasol.
The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a serious suitor for Marc Gasol, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Championship chase and L.A. are appealing for Gasol.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2020
Gasol, 35, had one of the weakest statistical campaigns of his career with the Toronto Raptors last season.
The center put up 7.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
However, he has a ton of experience under his belt. The veteran played a pivotal role in helping the Raptors win the 2019 championship.
The Lakers could use Gasol as a reliable replacement with the recent loss of center Dwight Howard. The Lakers also added big man Montrezl Harrell in free agency.
Over the course of his career, Gasol has averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 boards, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.