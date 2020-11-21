With center Dwight Howard on his way to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers have identified a candidate to replace him through free agency.

The Purple and Gold have serious interest in signing veteran center Marc Gasol to fill Howard’s void.

Marc Gasol has emerged as a free-agent target for the Lakers to fill the void created by Dwight Howard's departure to Philadelphia, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2020

Gasol, 35, is a 6-foot-11, 255-pound wide-body center. He has spent the last season and a half with the Toronto Raptors, and while in Canada he earned himself an NBA championship ring.

Gasol is not only a strong rebounder and capable shot blocker, but he’s also a dependable 3-point shooter. This past season, he hit 38.5 percent of his treys for the Raptors.

Gasol is also a good passer and has a career average of 3.4 dimes per game.

With Javale McGee exercising his player option to remain with the team for the 2020-21 season, the Lakers need someone to back him up at the 5 spot, especially since Anthony Davis prefers to play as few minutes as possible there.