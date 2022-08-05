The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.

While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers discussed inserting themselves into trade talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks in an effort to offload Westbrook and snag veterans.

“The Lakers had conversations about joining the Jazz and Knicks a few weeks ago in a potential three-team trade, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work.”

Westbrook, 33, has been at the center of trade rumors for a while.

He was not a good fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis last season. The team missed the playoffs and finished with a 33-49 record.

In fact, the relationship between Westbrook and James has seemingly been worsening over time. The guard put up 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from distance last season.

Since the nine-time All-Star is set to make more than $47 million this season, it has been difficult for the Lakers to find a team willing to take on Westbrook’s contract without huge assets being included by L.A. in a potential deal.

Several of Utah’s veterans would likely be great fits in Los Angeles. Of course, Beverley has been linked to the Lakers on multiple occasions.

Clarkson, who started his career in Los Angeles, is the type of scorer that would bolster L.A.’s offense. The 2021 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game last season.