Just days ago, forward Jared Dudley, who spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, retired and joined the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach.

Reportedly, each of L.A.’s three superstars wanted Dudley to remain with the team, but they were overruled by the team’s front office.

“[LeBron] James loves him,” wrote Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times. “Anthony Davis loves him. Russell Westbrook wanted him. Overtures by all three were made to the front office. Dudley could have filled one of the three remaining available roster spots. He could have joined the coaching staff. He would have been relatively cheap. They could have cut him anytime. “Yet Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis wouldn’t make room.”

Dudley barely got on the court for the Lakers, but he was seen as an invaluable presence in the locker room because of his leadership and great communication skills.

When head coach Frank Vogel did put Dudley in the game, he gave the team a solid 3-point shooting threat and some veteran savvy.

Dudley will now be working for former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd as the Mavs look to build a contender around 22-year-old wunderkind Luka Doncic.

The Lakers, however, may be able to fill the leadership void Dudley has left. There are rumors that veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who played for the Lakers during their championship run in the 2019-2020 season, may return if he is bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.