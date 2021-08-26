- Report: Rajon Rondo considered ‘strong candidate’ to return to Lakers
- Updated: August 26, 2021
According to a recent report, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo could return to the Los Angeles Lakers if he’s bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Rajon Rondo is a ‘strong candidate’ to return to the Lakers if he is bought by Memphis, per @ramonashelburne
(h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/ZjVXKDgiEO
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 26, 2021
Rondo won an NBA title with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season. He was a solid contributor to that year’s team. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
Rondo is one of the best playmakers of this era. He has led the league in assists in three different seasons throughout his career. He might be past his prime, but he’d still be a solid backcourt addition for L.A.
Rondo split time with two teams during the 2020-21 campaign. Overall, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
He is presumably hoping to make a bigger impact in the 2021-22 season. If he were to land with the Lakers, he could find himself competing for another NBA title with L.A.