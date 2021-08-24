LeBron James sends pissed-off congratulations to Jared Dudley after he secures Mavs coaching job

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed mixed emotions when congratulating former teammate Jared Dudley for being hired as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks.

Congrats to my guy if this true, which is probably is! But 🤦🏾‍♂️ man!! FUCK 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2021

Excuse my language but still one hurt!! For many reasons that you wouldn’t understand. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2021

Dudley will be working under new Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, who most recently served as a Lakers assistant coach. Prior to Kidd entering the coaching ranks, he and James battled each other on the court for years.

During Dudley’s two seasons with the Lakers, he came off the bench in all but one of the 57 regular season games he played in. During the 2020-21 campaign, he was limited to 12 games.

However, as a veteran who’s been in the NBA since 2007, Dudley was able to offer counsel to teammates. That obviously caught the attention of Kidd.

James and the Lakers will battle the Mavericks on multiple occasions during the upcoming season. Surely, James and Dudley will have a warm reunion next time they see one another.