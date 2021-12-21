Report: Lakers cut recent rotation player to make room for promising young guard

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly cut guard/forward Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for recently signed Mason Jones.

The Lakers waived Chaundee Brown to create a two-way roster spot for Mason Jones, league sources tell @TheAthletic. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 21, 2021

Brown appeared in two games for the Lakers during the 2021-22 season, but he failed to hold onto a spot in Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s rotation.

In those two games, Brown averaged 1.0 point, 1.0 rebound and played 10.5 minutes per game. He shot just 14.3 percent from the field in his seven attempts.

Brown, 23, is in his rookie year in the NBA, but the Lakers opted for the more experienced Jones.

Jones appeared in 32 games in the 2020-21 NBA season for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The 23-year-old guard out of the University of Arkansas averaged 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc during the 2020-21 campaign.

Jones has been solid in the G League this season, as he comes to the Lakers after averaging 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field in 12 games for the South Bay Lakers.

The Lakers are dealing with several players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols as well as a major knee injury to Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles certainly hopes that Jones will be able to give it some quality minutes while the rest of the roster tries to get healthy.

Brown is a name worth watching as the season progresses to see if the Lakers decide to bring him back to the team.