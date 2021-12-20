- Report: Lakers signing Mason Jones to 2-way contract
- Updated: December 20, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are signing guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract from their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers.
The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Mason Jones to a two-way contract from their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021
Jones, 23, appeared in 32 games in the 2020-21 NBA season for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
In those 32 games, Jones averaged 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Now that he is on a two-way deal, Jones will have a shot to play minutes for the Lakers this season, especially with several players currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Jones went undrafted out of the University of Arkansas, but he has impressed during his stint with the South Bay Lakers this season.
Through 12 games, Jones was averaging 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.
The Lakers certainly hope that Jones can contribute right away as the team tries to get healthy.