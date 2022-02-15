- Report: Lakers could have traded Russell Westbrook without losing 1st-round pick
- Report: Lakers offered 2nd-round picks and minimum contracts to Celtics for Dennis Schroder
- Vanessa Bryant shares lovely Valentine’s Day tribute for Kobe
- Jeanie Buss explains how Magic Johnson is ‘still working’ with the Lakers
- Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers have to trade Anthony Davis after this season
- Kent Bazemore issues a strong warning despite currently being out of the Lakers rotation: ‘Going to be one hell of a story’
- Report: Lakers announce post trade-deadline starting lineup vs. Warriors
- Phil Handy delivers fiery diatribe against Lakers haters
- Candace Owens rips LeBron James, says Kobe Bryant was smarter: ‘I think LeBron James is low IQ’
- Report: Source close to LeBron James and Anthony Davis says they were not consulted by Rob Pelinka before trade deadline
Report: Lakers could have traded Russell Westbrook without losing 1st-round pick
-
- Updated: February 15, 2022
There were plenty of rumors surrounding Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to this season’s trade deadline. Although a deal involving Westbrook always seemed unrealistic, many fans wanted to see it happen.
Ultimately, no deal went down, but it certainly seems like the Lakers explored multiple possibilities for a Westbrook trade. One rumored possibility was the idea of the Lakers sending Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a package including John Wall.
Interestingly, a new report indicates that Houston’s asking price in a potential Westbrook-Wall deal might have been lower than many folks thought.
“The way I heard it was it could have been done for a first-round pick, but then it was even suggested they could have done it for a pick swap,” NBA insider Ramona Shelburne said during a podcast appearance. “I don’t know the details of what that swap would be like or how that would even work. … Let’s put it this way: They would have had to incentivize Houston to do the trade with some kind of draft compensation. I think it was even less than what people have assumed. But I think the Lakers are not ready to pull the ripcord on that Russell Westbrook experiment.”
It’s an interesting development in the Westbrook era for the Lakers. It seems like the team could have parted ways with him had it desperately wanted to.
Westbrook has become the scapegoat for L.A.’s struggles this season. He hasn’t done himself many favors, as his play has been inconsistent on top of his bizarre fit on the roster.
However, the Lakers’ issues go far beyond Westbrook’s struggles. Defensively, for example, the team has been a disaster this season. L.A. is allowing 112.6 points per game.
That’s certainly an area where L.A. is going to have to improve if it wants to get back in the title conversation this season. At 26-31, the Lakers currently hold the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference.