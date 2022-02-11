Report: Lakers discussed a potential Buddy Hield-Russell Westbrook trade

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly discussed a trade that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Sacramento Kings.

Despite that, the Kings ended up including Hield in a deal with the Indiana Pacers to land big man Domantas Sabonis.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Lakers discussed deals for Westbrook, and a potential Hield-Westbrook swap was one of the potential possibilities.

“I wrote in early January about how they showed covert interest in discussing possible Westbrook deals early on this season,” Amick wrote. “The ‘covert’ part, in case anyone wondered, referred to the general idea that they were really hoping Westbrook wouldn’t find out. “But more specifically, sources say one such scenario involved Sacramento and — wait for it — a deal in which then-Kings guard Buddy Hield would be sent to the Lakers. Yes, that’s the same Buddy Hield who came so close to being traded to the Lakers in the summer before they prioritized the Westbrook trade with Washington and left the Kings fuming (and who was traded to Indiana on Tuesday in the Kings’ deal for Domantas Sabonis).”

Now, the Lakers are going to have to find a way for the slumping Westbrook to work alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis if they want to make a playoff run this season.

This season, Westbrook is averaging just 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and a dismal 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have struggled to win games with James and Davis both missing time this season. Westbrook’s fit has been shaky with the roster due to his erratic shooting.

Los Angeles could have used a trade for shooter like Hield, but it is worth noting that he is having one of the worst shooting seasons of his career.

Hield is averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. He is shooting just 38.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Even though a swap was discussed, it appears the Lakers are going to ride things out with Westbrook for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.