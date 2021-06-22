Report: Lakers big man being targeted overseas

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers big man Kostas Antetokounmpo is being targeted overseas.

“Olympiacos Piraeus and Panathinaikos Athens have inquired about big man Kostas Antetokounmpo according to Eurohoops sources,” wrote Stavros Barbarousis of Eurohoops.net.

Antetokounmpo, 23, has been on the Lakers for the last couple of years.

However, he hasn’t received much playing in time. The forward has played in just 20 combined regular season contests in two full seasons with the Lakers.

During the 2020-21 regular season, Antetokounmpo put up 0.8 points and 1.3 boards per game in 15 games. He didn’t participate in the Lakers’ first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers brought back Antetokounmpo after winning a championship last year. The case may be different this offseason after the franchise’s loss to the Suns in the first round.

The Lakers will reportedly be busying retooling the roster this summer.