Report: Lakers expected to kick the tires on Kyle Lowry this offseason

After losing in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers could be preparing for a very busy offseason.

Trade rumors involving the Lakers have already begun to percolate, and veteran guard Kyle Lowry could be a target for the team.

“Expect all three teams that kicked the tires on Lowry at the trade deadline to explore his availability once more,” The Athletic’s Eric Koreen wrote of the Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. “The Heat have the clearest path to acquiring him, while the Lakers’ contracts that they could move in a sign-and-trade are not overly desirable, although there is likely a deal to work out if both Lowry and the Lakers are deeply interested.”

Adding Lowry would be a major move for the Lakers. It seems the team already recognizes the value he could bring based off the fact that the Lakers targeted Lowry prior to this season’s trade deadline.

Now, with their own season in the rearview, it looks like the Lakers could once again consider making a move for the six-time All-Star.

Last season, Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. Moreover, his arrival in Los Angeles would add even more championship pedigree to a roster that is full of former NBA title winners.

Lowry helped lead the Toronto Raptors to the title in 2019.

Whether or not he takes part in the Lakers’ attempt to reclaim the title next season remains to be seen.