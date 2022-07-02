Report: Lakers backup plan could be Buddy Hield or Eric Gordon if they don’t land Kyrie Irving

If the Los Angeles Lakers come up short in their effort to acquire Kyrie Irving, a reported backup plan has them pursuing either Buddy Hield or Eric Gordon.

The Lakers have been pursuing the 30-year-old Irving, who picked up his player option for the upcoming season with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week.

However, that decision took place before Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets. That departure seems to make a subsequent trade of Irving more likely.

One player the Lakers are hoping to include in any deal for Irving is Russell Westbrook, whose acquisition last year turned out be a disaster during the 2021-22 campaign.

There’s no guarantee that the Nets would want Westbrook, which could make a deal for Irving more problematic for the Lakers.

That’s why the rumored “plan B” is supposedly in place. Either Hield and Gordon would help the Lakers backcourt and have plenty of experience.

Hield is 29 years old and has averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over the course of his career.

Gordon is 33 and has averaged 16.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game since his NBA career began back in 2008 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Irving’s career numbers are better than those of both players, but he’s had a number of different injuries since his NBA career commenced in 2011. In addition, he was the focal point of controversy last season for the Nets due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Still, Irving has a championship pedigree when he and LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their only NBA title in 2016. Irving was especially clutch in that finals when he hit the game-winning shot in Game 7.

Irving reconnecting with James could potentially provide huge dividends for the Lakers if they acquire him. If not, then “plan B” could be implemented.