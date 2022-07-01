Report: Source reveals Lakers trade package surrounding Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving

The Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked to Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving as of late.

The seven-time All-Star is apparently focused on forcing his way to Los Angeles, and the Lakers are reportedly working “aggressively” on a deal for him. Their current offer for the controversial star was recently revealed.

SOURCE: The Lakers are working aggressively on a deal for Kyrie Irving — their current offer is Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and their 2027 1st-round pick. Joe Harris could be headed to Los Angeles in the deal. pic.twitter.com/oRAjIPMj3f — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 1, 2022

Giving up Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and draft compensation for Irving and Joe Harris would give the Lakers a lot more firepower on offense.

Irving is one of the best scorers in the entire league and averaged 27.4 points per game last season. Of course, he only appeared in 29 regular season games due to his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As for Harris, he is a certified sharpshooter. He’s shot 43.9 percent from beyond the arc throughout his time in the league. He would be able to stretch the floor well for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Irving.

If this deal were to go down, it would definitely be one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history. Much of Brooklyn’s roster is seemingly available for discussion in potential deals after superstar forward Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team on Thursday.

The Lakers, who made lots of moves on the first day of free agency, are hoping that their offseason dealings will help them improve.

Last season, the team finished with a 33-49 record and the 11th seed in the Western Conference. The team didn’t even make it to the play-in tournament.

With the offseason still in its very early stages, some more changes could be on the horizon for the Lakers.