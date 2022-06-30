Report: Kyrie Irving is focused on forcing his way to the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is telling everyone that he plans to go to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Kyrie Irving is focused on forcing his way to the Lakers, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/ER30WrvvMh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 30, 2022

Irving has been linked to the Lakers all offseason, but things had cooled down when he opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season.

However, with Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Irving is expected to be on the move as well this offseason.

The Lakers could orchestrate a deal for Irving by moving Russell Westbrook, but it is unclear if the Nets would be willing to take Westbrook back in a potential trade.

Irving is a fantastic offensive player, but he comes with a little bit of baggage as well.

He has missed time with injuries over the last few seasons, and last year he appeared in just 29 games during the regular season. The seven-time All-Star was unable to play in Nets’ home games for a good chunk of the season due to his vaccination status.

Even so, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers certainly could use his talent, and Irving has already won an NBA title playing alongside LeBron James during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers are looking to improve their roster and get back into the postseason after missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers proceed in the Irving sweepstakes this offseason.