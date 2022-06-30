Report: Lakers sign 2 young guards in free agency, 1 using team’s $6.5M mid-level exception

The Los Angeles Lakers added two wings to their roster in free agency today.

They signed Lonnie Walker IV using their taxpayer mid-level exception, as well as Troy Brown Jr., who will sign with them for the veteran’s minimum salary.

Lonnie Walker IV is signing a one-year, $6.5M deal with the Lakers, sources said. https://t.co/7xBnStLWfo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Free agent Troy Brown Jr. has agreed to a minimum deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Walker is 23 years of age and was the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. In his first two seasons, he shot well from 3-point range, but that aspect of his game has regressed since then.

This past season, he averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals in 23.0 minutes per game for the Spurs.

At 6-foot-4, 204 pounds and a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he can play both the shooting guard and small forward positions, although he lacks the ideal size to hold down the latter spot.

Brown, who is 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, was the 15th pick in the 2018 draft, and thus far in his pro career, he has failed to show any type of significant production.

He played this season for the Chicago Bulls, where he averaged 4.3 points in 16.0 minutes a game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range.

One thing both of these signings will accomplish for the Lakers is make their roster considerably younger. This past season, the team had a disproportionate number of players who were deep into their 30s and over the hill in terms of production.

Earlier today, they also signed Damian Jones, a young center who can rebound and block shots.