Report: Lakers are ‘hustling’ to jump into NBA draft lottery

After a very disappointing season, the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been very active in looking to make at least one significant trade.

The team is apparently looking to acquire one of the top 14 picks in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

This is accurate. TJ Warren is healthy so they declined Kuz. Lakers have been hustling to jump into the lottery to get ahead of the Wizards https://t.co/ozto9dFRAZ — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 27, 2021

With LeBron James creeping closer to his 37th birthday, Los Angeles badly needs to reduce his scoring and facilitating duties in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs and try to extend his prime.

To that end, the team has been linked to big-name guards such as Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry.

If the Lakers actually succeed in acquiring a lottery pick, it remains to be seen if they keep it or flip it for an All-Star caliber player.

Many believe that the team’s championship window will remain open for only one or two more years, so keeping a drafted player who would take a few years to develop may not be a great idea.

In addition to Kyle Kuzma, the Lakers have reportedly been open to dealing big man Montrezl Harrell and guard Dennis Schroder, who would be traded in a sign-and-trade deal, in order to reload for another title run.