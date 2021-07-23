Report: Kyle Lowry remains interested in joining Lakers

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, according to a recent report.

“Though the Lakers didn’t acquire Lowry at the trade deadline, he remains interested in joining them, according to people with knowledge of his situation,” wrote Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Lowry is bound to get tons of interest from a handful of teams this summer. He is arguably the best point guard available on the market this offseason.

He has spent the majority of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, and he established his legacy there by winning a title with the team in 2019. He still seems to have a lot left in the tank despite being 35 years old.

In the 2020-21 season, Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from deep.

He remains one of the best distributors in the league, and it has been reported that the Lakers are looking to add a playmaker this offseason to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It was also reported on Friday that DeMar DeRozan may be interested in joining the Lakers. This is especially notable because DeRozan and Lowry were teammates for several years with the Raptors. While it seems unlikely that the Lakers would be able to reunite both players in L.A., crazier things have happened in the NBA’s era of player empowerment.

It will be interesting to monitor the situation as it develops.