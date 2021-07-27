- Report: Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook in trade becoming ‘increasingly likely’
- Video: Camp counselor pretends to FaceTime LeBron James as campers hilariously freak out
- DeMar DeRozan’s eye-opening comments about playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Lakers
- Report: Lakers listed amongst appealing trade destinations for Wizards star Bradley Beal
- Donald Trump strangely speculates how LeBron James would perform as trans athlete in women’s sports
- Adrian Wojnarowski mentions Ricky Rubio as a potential target for the Lakers
- Report: Lakers have offered Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma to ‘almost’ every team in the league
- Report: Lakers and Kings discussing deal centered around Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma
- Report: Lakers targeting Russell Westbrook to lessen playmaking pressure off LeBron James
- Report: Lakers have developed ‘traction’ in pursuit of Russell Westbrook
Report: Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook in trade becoming ‘increasingly likely’
-
- Updated: July 27, 2021
According to a recent report, the possibility of Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook landing with the Los Angeles Lakers seems to be gaining momentum.
“The Wizards, multiple sources have said, are aligning toward a full rebuild should [Bradley] Beal ask out,” wrote Matt Moore of the Action Network. “It’s not a coincidence that Bleacher Report reported that there have been preliminary talks between the Lakers and Wizards about a deal for Russell Westbrook, a deal that league sources said was increasingly likely as of Sunday night.”
The addition of Westbrook would give the Lakers one of the most elite trios in the NBA. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis set to return for the 2021-22 season, Westbrook would be the ultimate complementary piece.
In the 2020-21 campaign, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep.
It’s very rare to get a chance to boast the services of one of the best point guards in NBA history, but that’s the potential situation the Lakers are looking at right now. It remains to be seen what the Wizards’ asking price would be for the superstar.
After taking a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Los Angeles is in need of some change. The addition of a playmaker is at the top of the team’s list. Westbrook would certainly check that box.