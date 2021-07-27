Report: Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook in trade becoming ‘increasingly likely’

According to a recent report, the possibility of Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook landing with the Los Angeles Lakers seems to be gaining momentum.

“The Wizards, multiple sources have said, are aligning toward a full rebuild should [Bradley] Beal ask out,” wrote Matt Moore of the Action Network. “It’s not a coincidence that Bleacher Report reported that there have been preliminary talks between the Lakers and Wizards about a deal for Russell Westbrook, a deal that league sources said was increasingly likely as of Sunday night.”

The addition of Westbrook would give the Lakers one of the most elite trios in the NBA. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis set to return for the 2021-22 season, Westbrook would be the ultimate complementary piece.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career. He posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep.

It’s very rare to get a chance to boast the services of one of the best point guards in NBA history, but that’s the potential situation the Lakers are looking at right now. It remains to be seen what the Wizards’ asking price would be for the superstar.

After taking a first-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Los Angeles is in need of some change. The addition of a playmaker is at the top of the team’s list. Westbrook would certainly check that box.