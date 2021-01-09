The Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup will look somewhat different tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

With Anthony Davis out due to an adductor strain, Markieff Morris will take the floor for the opening tap along with Wesley Matthews, who is filling in for the ailing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Lakers starting lineup, LeBron, Morris, Gasol, Matthews, Schroder. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 9, 2021

Pope will miss his fourth straight game tonight due to a sprained ankle. He was off to a great start this season, shooting well over 50 percent from 3-point range.

Davis, on the other hand, has been underperforming a bit, although he has also been hot from downtown to start the campaign.

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing 118-109 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Their overall intensity was lacking, which led Davis to decry his team’s lack of defense.

After tonight’s contest, the Lakers will head out on a three-game road trip which starts on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.